Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $286.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $268.00 to $286.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on V. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.96.

Get Visa alerts:

V opened at $246.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Visa has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Visa will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,138 shares of company stock worth $21,461,064. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Visa by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,850,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,038 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Visa by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Visa by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 375,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $87,802,000 after acquiring an additional 67,423 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.