Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to Announce $1.59 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will report $1.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38. Sempra Energy posted earnings of $1.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full year earnings of $8.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.27 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $130.65 on Wednesday. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.33 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

