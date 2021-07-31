Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Increased to $184.00 by Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective increased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AAPL. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.06.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $145.86 on Wednesday. Apple has a 12-month low of $100.82 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.05.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.