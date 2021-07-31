Scott Allen Kingsley Acquires 1,500 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Stock

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.27 per share, with a total value of $51,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $171,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $34.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.69. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.39.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 30.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,332,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

