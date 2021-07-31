Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Position Lessened by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,579 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1,766.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLI opened at $89.10 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $89.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.85. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $724,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $724,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $928,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,923 shares of company stock worth $2,445,675 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.17.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

