AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 3,483 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 15.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3,867.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE FMX opened at $87.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of -198.57, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $89.33.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

