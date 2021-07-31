AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 189,116 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,671,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,273,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,700 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,353,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575,875 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 3,997.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,263,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 350.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,530,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.46.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KIM stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $22.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.11. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

