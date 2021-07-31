Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Holdings Lifted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Switch were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 109.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 561.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Switch during the first quarter valued at $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Switch during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Switch by 16.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Switch stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.09 and a beta of 0.72. Switch, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $21.99.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 95.24%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $997,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,210,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,583,520.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $1,824,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 578,353 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,158.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,632,787 shares of company stock worth $32,986,988 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

