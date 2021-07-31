AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 76,167 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 76,167 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Ryerson worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ryerson by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ryerson during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Ryerson during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ryerson by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ryerson by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE RYI opened at $15.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $605.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.10.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. Research analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

