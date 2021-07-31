88,720 Shares in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 88,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Global Net Lease at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,136,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,533,000 after buying an additional 128,310 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 263,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 160,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 53,241 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 622,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,239,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,245,000 after purchasing an additional 100,160 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

NYSE GNL opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 1.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 89.39%.

GNL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

In other Global Net Lease news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $599,509.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,759.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,972,115.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,427 shares of company stock worth $3,219,475 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.