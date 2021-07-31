AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 21,330 Shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) by 52.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,330 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Superior Group of Companies were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 23,232 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGC stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.16. The company has a market capitalization of $365.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.73. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 8.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Superior Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

SGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Superior Group of Companies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

