Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $749,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of BCO opened at $76.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.26. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 100.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

