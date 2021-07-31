Head-To-Head Comparison: Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) vs. Chubb (NYSE:CB)

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) and Chubb (NYSE:CB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tiptree and Chubb’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiptree $810.30 million 0.39 -$29.16 million N/A N/A Chubb $37.49 billion 2.02 $3.53 billion $7.31 23.08

Chubb has higher revenue and earnings than Tiptree.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tiptree and Chubb, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiptree 0 0 0 0 N/A Chubb 1 3 10 1 2.73

Chubb has a consensus target price of $176.27, suggesting a potential upside of 4.46%. Given Chubb’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chubb is more favorable than Tiptree.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.9% of Tiptree shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Chubb shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Tiptree shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Chubb shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Tiptree has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chubb has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tiptree and Chubb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiptree 6.09% 11.60% 1.52% Chubb 20.42% 8.70% 2.66%

Dividends

Tiptree pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Chubb pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Chubb pays out 43.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tiptree has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Chubb has raised its dividend for 28 consecutive years. Chubb is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Chubb beats Tiptree on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. The company provides niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services. It also offers mortgage loans for institutional investors; and maritime transportation services, as well as invests in securities and other assets. Tiptree Inc. markets its products through a network of independent insurance agents, consumer finance companies, auto dealers, retailers, brokers, and managing general agencies. The company was formerly known as Tiptree Financial Inc. and changed its name to Tiptree Inc. in December 2016. Tiptree Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance. The North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment comprises operations that provide P&C insurance and services to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the U.S., Canada, and Bermuda. The North America Personal P&C Insurance segment offers affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services. The North America Agricultural Insurance segment includes crop insurance, primarily multiple peril crop insurance (MPCI) and crop-hail services. The Overseas General Insurance segment refers to the Chubb International and Chubb Global Markets. The Global Reinsurance

