Head to Head Review: Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL) and The Competition

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SEEL) is one of 868 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Seelos Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Seelos Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics N/A -353.93% -174.56% Seelos Therapeutics Competitors -2,669.19% -112.38% -27.40%

31.8% of Seelos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Seelos Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seelos Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics $380,000.00 -$19.10 million -5.23 Seelos Therapeutics Competitors $1.71 billion $122.54 million -1.87

Seelos Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Seelos Therapeutics. Seelos Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Seelos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.99, suggesting that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seelos Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 1.26, suggesting that their average share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Seelos Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seelos Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Seelos Therapeutics Competitors 4812 18095 39618 770 2.57

Seelos Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 422.22%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 61.12%. Given Seelos Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Seelos Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Seelos Therapeutics rivals beat Seelos Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD). Its preclinical programs include SLS-007, an anti-alpha-synuclein peptidic inhibitor to treat patients with PD; SLS-008, an orally available antagonist for chemoattractant receptor-homologous molecule for the treatment of chronic inflammation in asthma and pediatric orphan indications; SLS-004 for the treatment of PD; SLS-010, an oral histamine H3A receptor antagonist for narcolepsy and related disorders; and SLS-012, an injectable therapy for post-operative pain management. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

