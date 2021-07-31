Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 3,746 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.10% of SL Green Realty worth $5,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 501.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 100.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.89.

NYSE SLG opened at $74.46 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.66.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.