Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.40% of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 1,484.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 33,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period.

Shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $39.77 on Friday. KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $47.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.68.

