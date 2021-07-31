Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 19.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,031 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $5,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 804.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Axos Financial by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 1,965.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 9.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

AX stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.03. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $54.36.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 29.81%. Equities analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

