Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,804 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,514 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth $37,862,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,933 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth $19,161,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth about $12,617,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $9,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.49. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $26.35.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.