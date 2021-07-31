Tilray’s (TLRY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at MKM Partners

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at MKM Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TLRY. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Tilray from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.16.

Get Tilray alerts:

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $14.61 on Thursday. Tilray has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.85.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 136.31% and a negative net margin of 336.84%. The business had revenue of $48.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.86 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tilray will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $7,188,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $1,318,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 789,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,907,980 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 24,945 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tilray by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Tilray by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 45,743 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth $1,162,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Tilray by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 18,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.