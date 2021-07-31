Insider Buying: Petroteq Energy Inc. (CVE:PQE) Director Acquires 1,875,000 Shares of Stock

Petroteq Energy Inc. (CVE:PQE) Director Aleksandr Blyumkin bought 1,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$297,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$297,000.
Shares of CVE:PQE opened at C$0.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$85.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Petroteq Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.05 and a 1-year high of C$0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.16.
Petroteq Energy Company Profile
