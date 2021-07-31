Insider Buying: Petroteq Energy Inc. (CVE:PQE) Director Acquires 1,875,000 Shares of Stock

Petroteq Energy Inc. (CVE:PQE) Director Aleksandr Blyumkin bought 1,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$297,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$297,000.

Shares of CVE:PQE opened at C$0.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$85.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Petroteq Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.05 and a 1-year high of C$0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.16.

Get Petroteq Energy alerts:

Petroteq Energy Company Profile

Petroteq Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and oil extraction operations in the United States. The company mines and extracts oil from tar sands. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 2,541.76 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 1,229.82 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 833.03 and 478.91 acres, respectively, held under the State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Petroteq Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroteq Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.