Yijing Brentano Sells 1,644 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Stock

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $82.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.47. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $83.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.30.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 17.17%. On average, analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on THRM shares. Craig Hallum raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 405,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,078,000 after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,911,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,685,000 after buying an additional 68,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Gentherm by 401.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 36,322 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Gentherm by 108.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 234,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,356,000 after acquiring an additional 122,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Gentherm by 15.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

