Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.96 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lawrence E. Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $79,950.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,550.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $76,550.00.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.78 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.75. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 28,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 152,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

