MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.83

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.83 and last traded at $19.83, with a volume of 143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 18.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCBS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,091,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after acquiring an additional 68,524 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 37,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 33,293 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in MetroCity Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MetroCity Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 14.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

