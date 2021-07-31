Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bally’s Corporation owns and manages casinos, horse racetrack and authorized OTB licenses principally in Colorado. The company’s properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Casino Vicksburg, Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, Casino KC, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Mardi Gras Casino and Arapahoe Park racetrack. Bally’s Corporation, formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc., is based in Providence, Rhode Island. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BALY. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bally’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Shares of Bally’s stock opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.45 and a beta of 2.57. Bally’s has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $75.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.56 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. Bally’s’s revenue was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bally’s will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BALY. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at $1,833,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at $1,044,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at $10,400,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth $986,000. 68.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

