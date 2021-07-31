PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.60

Shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.60 and last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 1394 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.00.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.