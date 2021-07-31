agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “agilon health inc. which partners with primary care physicians to provide healthcare services. agilon health inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.44.

agilon health stock opened at $36.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.40. agilon health has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in agilon health stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 28,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

