BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGSF Inc. provides workforce solutions to industries through divisions include IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, Real Estate and Light Industrial. BGSF Inc., formerly known as BG Staffing Inc., is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

Get BGSF alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of BGSF from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17. BGSF has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $130.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.64.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). BGSF had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $67.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.19 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BGSF will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. BGSF’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

In related news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. acquired 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $128,020.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,752 shares in the company, valued at $300,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BGSF by 310.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BGSF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BGSF during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BGSF by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in BGSF during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About BGSF

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGSF (BGSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.