Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Trading Up 7% on Earnings Beat

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) shares were up 7% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $221.30 and last traded at $219.08. Approximately 2,521 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 196,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.70.
The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.93%.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Saia in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist lifted their target price on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens raised Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.31.
The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.72.
About Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
