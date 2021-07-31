Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HMLP. lifted their price objective on Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Höegh LNG Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE HMLP opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $182.54 million, a PE ratio of 3.34, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.71. Höegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.70 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 57.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMLP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

