Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canon, Inc. is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems. Canon’s extensive product line enables businesses and consumers worldwide to capture, store and distribute visual information. Canon products include full-color as well as black and white copiers; color laser printers; facsimile machines; micrographics and optical disk filing systems; word processors, typewriters and calculators; camcorders, and lenses; semiconductor, broadcast and optical equipment; and other specialized industrial products. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Canon from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Canon stock opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.40. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.38. Canon has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Canon had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 5.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canon will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canon during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Canon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Canon by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Canon by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canon by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

