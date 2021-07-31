Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Price Target Cut to $4.75

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) had its price objective cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

DHC stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $929.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $70,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $103,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 264,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,662,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

