Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target Cut to $68.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

RDFN stock opened at $58.57 on Thursday. Redfin has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1,464.25 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.61.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $268.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.68 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $4,540,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,668,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,191,565.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $938,420.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 139,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,363,755.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 206,183 shares of company stock valued at $11,407,144. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,900,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,440 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Redfin by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,494,000 after purchasing an additional 34,012 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Redfin in the first quarter worth $341,621,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Redfin by 298.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,421,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Redfin by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,778,000 after purchasing an additional 150,146 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

