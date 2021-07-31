22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

Separately, Cowen began coverage on 22nd Century Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

XXII stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.74 million, a PE ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12. 22nd Century Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 41.31% and a negative net margin of 74.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that 22nd Century Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $597,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,194.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops plant-based solutions for the life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

