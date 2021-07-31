Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF)

Analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MLSPF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Melrose Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Melrose Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

MLSPF opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.30. Melrose Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65.

Melrose Industries’s stock is set to reverse split on Thursday, August 26th. The 9-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.