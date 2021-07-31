Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) CFO Stephen Lasota Sells 1,433 Shares

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) CFO Stephen Lasota sold 1,433 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $57,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 237,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,486,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen Lasota also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cowen alerts:

On Tuesday, July 13th, Stephen Lasota sold 7,885 shares of Cowen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $316,346.20.

Shares of NASDAQ COWN opened at $39.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Cowen Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $44.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Cowen had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 31.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen’s payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cowen by 5.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 865,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,414,000 after buying an additional 45,514 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cowen in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cowen by 32.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Cowen in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cowen by 38.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 12,535 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.