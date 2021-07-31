William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) EVP Purchases $12,008.90 in Stock

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) EVP Alan B. Turner purchased 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $12,008.90. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,675.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:WMPN opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.67. William Penn Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,160,000. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,041,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

William Penn Bancorp Company Profile

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

