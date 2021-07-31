Owen S. Littman Sells 1,147 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Stock

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 1,147 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $45,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ COWN opened at $39.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cowen Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Cowen had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 31.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen’s payout ratio is 3.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cowen in the first quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 59.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cowen during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Cowen by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cowen during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

