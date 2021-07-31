Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) PT Lowered to C$33.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price target cut by analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James began coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy stock opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 392.60, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.28. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SU. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 69,069,480.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,906,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,362,000 after buying an additional 6,906,948 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,227,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $736,310,000 after buying an additional 6,067,887 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth $125,404,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 554.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,637,000 after buying an additional 3,616,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth $70,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.