KeyCorp Increases Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $445.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $424.00 to $445.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 target price (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.38.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio stock opened at $373.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $365.12. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.53 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio has a 1-year low of $216.23 and a 1-year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total value of $510,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total transaction of $598,135.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,461 shares of company stock worth $48,309,721. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Twilio by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Twilio by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Twilio by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.