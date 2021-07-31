B. Riley Boosts Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Price Target to $65.00

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Turning Point Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $53.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.85. Turning Point Brands has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $61.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.27.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Turning Point Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Brands will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.83%.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $41,131,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 270.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

