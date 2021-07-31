Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TECK. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.97.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.17 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $26.72.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 201.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $337,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Teck Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Teck Resources by 8.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,884,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,475,000 after purchasing an additional 360,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.