Analysts Expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.47. STORE Capital posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 485,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

STOR opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.54. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

