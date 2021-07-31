Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer branded and private label products company. It produces and sells branded and store-brand products which includes cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware. The company’s flagship products include Reynolds Wrap(R) aluminum foil, Hefty(R) bags, and Hefty(R) party cups. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is based in Lake Forest, Illinois. “

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.81. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $35.69.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen C. Estes bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $115,693.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REYN. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,761,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 14.5% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 300,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 37,941 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 302.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,393,000 after acquiring an additional 464,068 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 12,388.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,161,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

