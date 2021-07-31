Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $31.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SAR. Maxim Group increased their price target on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Saratoga Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Shares of SAR opened at $27.06 on Friday. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.59.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.38. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 95.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 67.4% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,569,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 5.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 11.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saratoga Investment (SAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.