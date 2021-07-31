Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heron Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is developing products using its proprietary Biochronomer (TM) polymer-based drug delivery platform. Its product portfolio includes APF530, is being developed for the prevention of acute chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. Heron Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc., is based in REDWOOD CITY CA. “

HRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.75.

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.15. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.23% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after acquiring an additional 10,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

