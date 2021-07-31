Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,087,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112,008 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $66,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BERY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at $523,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at $726,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1,363.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 56,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 52,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.46.

BERY stock opened at $64.29 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $1,240,560.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $1,321,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,628,780 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

