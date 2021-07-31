$1.89 EPS Expected for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) This Quarter

Analysts expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95. UniFirst reported earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year earnings of $8.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $8.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $8.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $464.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.47 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other UniFirst news, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $111,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total value of $38,320.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,671.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst stock opened at $217.77 on Wednesday. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $160.70 and a 12 month high of $258.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

