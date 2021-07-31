Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Nomura lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Korea Electric Power stock opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.16. Korea Electric Power has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $12.98.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 2.95%. Research analysts expect that Korea Electric Power will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1,120.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 186,879 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 17,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korea Electric Power (KEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.