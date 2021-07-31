Morgan Stanley Has $67.48 Million Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,551 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $67,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $647,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 552.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1,145.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 69,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 63,535 shares during the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 26,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $144.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.44. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.34 and a fifty-two week high of $148.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

