Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 10,100 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in UDR were worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in UDR by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 342,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,039,000 after acquiring an additional 190,264 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,834,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,419,000 after acquiring an additional 313,150 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter worth $6,636,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,663,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $4,189,400. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $54.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.65. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 274.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.08.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

